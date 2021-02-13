https://www.dailywire.com/news/fire-breaks-out-at-paul-newmans-camp-for-sick-children-but-no-injuries-reported

A camp for sick children founded by late actor Paul Newman erupted in flames on Friday, destroying two buildings but apparently injuring no one.

The New York Post reported late Friday evening that the fire had occurred at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford, Connecticut, which Newman founded in 1988 to allow children who were severely ill “to experience the transformational spirit and friendships that go hand-in-hand with camp,” the camp’s website says.

NBC Connecticut reported that the fire was “fast-moving,” and that fire officials responded to an alarm and multiple calls about smoke just before 5 p.m.

“When they arrived they found a large fire in the main camp building, which is one large wood structure with smaller interconnected areas within,” NBC reported. “It took about 90 minutes to contain the fire, officials said. That main building was destroyed, as well as a smaller adjacent one, but crews were able to save the camp’s dining hall and infirmary areas.”

The buildings were reportedly empty at the time of the fire.

James Canton, CEO of the camp, released a statement regarding the fire:

“We are saddened to share that there was a fire at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp this evening. We are extremely grateful that it appears nobody was injured, but can confirm that our Arts & Crafts, Woodshop, Cooking Zone and Camp Store buildings were all destroyed. We deeply appreciate the quick response of the local fire departments and Connecticut State Police Troop C. Although the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, what is known is that The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is a community devoted to hope and healing. We will get through this in the way that we always have and always will – as a family.”

Fire officials wouldn’t tell NBC whether the fire was suspicious at this time, but said the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Unit is assisting in the investigation. “Federal officials from ATF and the FBI also responded,” NBC reported.

Ashford Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Tom Borgman told CNN that the camp’s dining hall and infirmary were not destroyed in the fire.

The camp’s website explains its history:

Newman announced his plans to build The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in 1986, and in June 1988, Camp opened. When the campers arrived, they found a kid-sized old west setting inspired by “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” and filled with traditional summer camp programs adapted so that children with physical and medical limitations could participate. The accessibility of the programs along with a significant, yet unobtrusive medical presence allowed campers to embrace possibilities and safely challenge perceived limitations. Among kindred spirits facing similar challenges, they escaped isolation and found a community defined by acceptance. In 1989, the healing power of Hole in the Wall extended to families with the introduction of a summer session for the healthy siblings of campers. In 1992, parents got in on the fun when the Camp introduced the first Change of Pace Experience (COPE) weekend. Then in 2002, one charismatic counselor, armed with paints and craft projects, ventured into a Connecticut hospital and proved that the fun and friendship experienced at Camp were portable. That is how the Hospital Outreach Program began and today more than 30 full-time specialists are serving nearly 40 locations from Boston to Philadelphia. Then in 2013, CampOut was launched, bringing the fun and friendship of Camp directly into camper homes and communities.

