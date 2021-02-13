https://mediarightnews.com/vernon-jones-mocks-pelosi-for-having-a-meltdown-following-trumps-acquittal/

Following the Senate acquitting former President Trump, House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) held a press conference where she was flanked by the House Managers that had argued the case.

Jones in a tweet, mocked Pelosi and said, “President Trump was acquitted. Justice was served. @SpeakerPelosi had a meltdown with @DNC . @DanaBashCNN, @cnn & the liberal media disappointed. The American people had enough. The @GOP must move forward and save this country.”

“The liberal media is now causing insurrection against the defense lawyers because of how they are covering the acquittal. Watch how their Trump derangement get someone hurt and continue to divide this country,” Jones added.

At the press conference, Pelosi accused the Republican Senators of not being able to get another job, which is why she claimed they wouldn’t convict Trump.

“Censure is a slap in the face of the Constitution. It lets everybody off the hook, it lets everybody off the hook,” Pelosi claimed after being asked about it as an option.

Pelosi continued, “Oh, these cowardly senators who couldn’t face up to what the president did and what was at stake for our country are now going to have a chance to give a little slap on the wrist?”

Referring to an episode that led Democrats to censure former Rep. Charlie Rangel (D-NY) in 2010, “We censure people for using stationery for the wrong purpose.”

Rangel, however, was found guilty by the ethics panel of 11 counts of violating ethics rules, including charges that he improperly solicited millions of dollars from corporate officials and lobbyists for the Charles B. Rangel Center for Public Service at City College of New York, failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars of income and assets on financial disclosure forms, maintained a rent-stabilized apartment as a campaign office in a Harlem apartment building and failed to pay income taxes on a villa in the Dominican Republic.

“We don’t censure people for inciting insurrection that kills people in the Capitol,” Pelosi concluded before departing.