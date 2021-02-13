https://justthenews.com/government/congress/furious-impeachment-acquittal-pelosi-isnt-interested-censuring-trump?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Visibly angered by the outcome of the Senate impeachment trial, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has no interest in censuring former President Donald Trump because it would amount to “a little slap on the wrist.”

“We censure people for using stationaries for the wrong purpose. You don’t censure people for inciting insurrection that kills people in the Capitol,” the California Democrat said Saturday evening after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Trump

It was the second time that a Pelosi-led impeachment ended in a verdict of innocent for Trump.

At her news conference, Pelosi appeared visibly anchored by the verdict, repeatedly banging on the table as she did denounced senators who voted for acquittal as a “cowardly group of Republicans.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

