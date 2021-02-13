https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/harry-potter-hobbits-don-masks-cdc-ad-urging-kids-mask-covid/

(LIFESITE NEWS) – In what might be best described as textbook propaganda, the entertainment industry has teamed up with a federal health agency to create an ad aimed at kids where heroes such as Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, and the Hobbits are seen in memorable moments from their films, but all wearing masks. The ad aims at driving home the highly disputed claim that masks stop COVID-19’s spread.

The 30-second Public Service Announcement, created by WarnerMedia in partnership with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Ad Council, shows famous clips from the movies, but with the difference that all the heroes along with the villains are wearing face masks.

Neo from The Matrix is seen bending backward dodging a bullet while wearing a mask. Harry Potter and Lord Voldemort are seen during the final battle, both wearing masks. Hobbits Frodo and Sam along with Merry and Pippin from The Lord of the Rings are seen drawing their swords, all four of them wearing masks. Wonder Woman is seen destroying her enemies while wearing a mask.

