News recently broke, confirming what we all already knew, that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his administration have been lying to the United States government about the total number of deaths in New York due to his Covid-19 nursing home policy.

In the coldest take of all time, back in the summer while Andrew Cuomo was engaged in a coverup of Covid numbers, his brother and CNN anchor Chris, affectionately known as Fredo, tweeted this gem:

So Chris Cuomo suspected Ron DeSantis, the best governor in the United States in terms of handling of Covid-19, of hiding Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Meanwhile, his Emmy nominated brother Andrew was happy to come on TV and laugh it up while he himself engaged in a coverup.

Congratulations Chris Cuomo, on what might perhaps be the most terribly aged tweet of all time. 🥇

