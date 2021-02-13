https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/democrats-didnt-want-trumps-legal-team-call-pelosi-testify-sham-impeachment-trial/

The House impeachment managers folded Saturday morning and backed off witnesses after Trump’s legal team announced that Speaker Pelosi would be called in to testify.

The Democrats went straight to closing arguments because they have no case and they wanted to protect Nancy Pelosi.

The reason why the Democrats didn’t want Pelosi to testify is because she knew about the planned attack on the Capitol beforehand.

The FBI, NYPD and USCP had prior knowledge of plans for violence at the US Capitol, including intel threatening murder of police officers.

TRENDING: DEMOCRAT IMPEACHMENT DAY 5: Senate Reconvenes at 10 AM ET – Democrats Cave After Threatening to Call Witnesses – LIVE STREAM VIDEO

If this was a planned attack, you can’t accuse the President of inciting a spontaneous attack when it was planned days before.

Investigative reporter John Solomon filed a FOIA request for records related to the DC police’s probe of the siege of the Capitol.

John Solomon dropped a bombshell last month and said the DC police rejected his FOIA request for records pertaining to their investigation of the siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The DC police said release of the records would be ‘personally embarrassing’ and privacy invading to release the documents.

“We’re gonna fight for those documents but something tells me what’s in those documents has some very very big relevance to what happened on The Hill and the question I have is what did Nancy Pelosi know, what did Mitch McConnell know about these threats beforehand,” John Solomon told former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

John Solomon explained that the Sergeant at Arms is constantly communicating with the Speaker of House so Pelosi must have known about the threats days before the Capitol riot.

The question is, what did Pelosi know?

Pelosi knew the attack was pre-planned and possibly had intel that many of the attackers were far left insurgency groups.

Pelosi, Bowser and Mitch McConnell also refused increases security on January 6th for the US Capitol.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

