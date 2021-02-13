https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/602902b05db3705aa0aa5e45
Howard Farley Jr., a fugitive drug ‘kingpin’ from Nebraska, was arrested after three decades on the run. But he managed to outlast his 1985 indictment….
In recent weeks, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Evan Rachel Wood have spurred a wave of reassessments, causing many to reconsider their perceptions and reckon with the celebrity-infatuated culture….
New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland will go into a three-day lockdown Sunday following the discovery of three unexplained coronavirus cases in the community….
A Greek tax office employee who had been attacked with an axe in his workplace nearly seven months ago has died…