The suburban Philadelphia home of attorney Michael van der Veen, who defended former President Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial, has been vandalized, police said.

Detective Scott Pezick of the West Whiteland Township Police Department told The Associated Press that the vandalization occurred Friday evening when a person spray-painted “traitor” in the driveway of van der Veen’s home.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that a group of protesters also targeted van der Veen’sPhiladelphia law office, chanting, “When van der Veen lies, what do you do? Convict. Convict.”

No arrests have been made.

