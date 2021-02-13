https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/house-dems-ignore-warning-approve-minimum-wage-hike/

(GLOBAL WAVE NEWS) – Joe Biden quickly went to work undoing Trump’s track record of success. Even as the country continues to suffer under the pandemic, he is pushing policies that are killing jobs. One of those plans was a $15/hour minimum wage hike. That would double the current rate.

Experts from the CBO said this move would have a disastrous effect on the country. Even Biden appeared to back out of the promise. But never let it be said that House Democrats would pass on a bad idea.

Even as many Americans are still out of work thanks to Democrat lockdown orders, the House approved a measure that would cost $1.4 million jobs.

