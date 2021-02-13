https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/02/houthis-bomb-airport-in-saudi-arabia-after-being-removed-from-terror-list-by-biden-administration/

“The attack set one civilian plane on fire, according to the Saudis, who say they intercepted and destroyed two armed drones”

Last week, the Joe Biden administration removed the terrorist designation from the Houthis which was put in place by Mike Pompeo under President Trump.

This week the Houthis bombed an airport in Saudi Arabia.

Trump’s foreign policy will be missed sooner than later.

Jack Beyer reports at the Washington Free Beacon:

Houthis Bomb Civilian Airport Days After Biden Removes Terrorist Designation Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen bombed an airport in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, just days after the Biden administration lifted the group’s terrorist designation. The drone strike targeted Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, an airport just 75 miles from the Yemeni border that is frequently targeted by the militant rebel group. The attack set one civilian plane on fire, according to the Saudis, who say they intercepted and destroyed two armed drones launched by the Houthis from across its southern border in Yemen. Last Friday, the Biden administration removed the terror designation placed on the Houthis by former secretary of state Mike Pompeo earlier this year. The Houthis, who control significant territory along Saudi Arabia’s border with Yemen, have called for cooperation with the terrorist group Hezbollah in future wars against Israel, and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in 2019 that Iran has sought ways to launch missiles at Israel from Houthi-controlled territory.

This Reuters tweet from five days ago has aged well.

The U.S. intends to revoke the Houthi movement’s terrorist designation in response to Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, reversing one of the Trump administration’s most criticized last-minute decisions https://t.co/ElUD2tns52 pic.twitter.com/bKKLNUw2HN — Reuters (@Reuters) February 6, 2021

This Reuters report on the attack doesn’t even mention the Biden administration:

Yemen’s Houthis say they carried out drone attack on Saudi airport Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group said it carried out a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport on Wednesday which the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen said caused a fire in a civilian aircraft. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said four Houthi drones were used in an attack that he said struck Abha airport, in southern Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday afternoon. Yemen’s Houthi movement regularly launches drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia, many of which Riyadh says it intercepts. Some have previously hit Abha International Airport which is about 120 km (75 miles) from the border with Yemen.

The State Department released this statement:

The U.S. is deeply troubled by continued Houthi attacks. We call on the Houthis to immediately cease attacks impacting civilian areas in Saudi Arabia & to halt any new military offensives inside Yemen, which only bring more suffering to the Yemeni people. https://t.co/FN6a1jAgnC — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) February 8, 2021

