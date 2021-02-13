https://babylonbee.com/news/impeachment-fails-trump-reinstated-as-president/

WASHINGTON, DC—The Democrats’ second attempt to impeach Donald Trump has failed once again, resulting in Trump being reinstated as President. Joe Biden must now step down as President and leave the Oval Office immediately.

“That son of a gun has done it again!” muttered Joe Biden to himself as he began to clean out his desk. “I thought we had him the second time for sure. Now I’ve gotta clean out the place right in the middle of nap time!”

Trump’s motorcade was spotted pulling up outside the White House moments after the Senate voted and confirmed his acquittal. Trump was eager to return and wasted no time in getting back to work and reversing all of Biden’s executive orders.

“Your favorite President has returned, everyone! Totally exonerated and better than ever!” announced President Trump before reentering the White House.

At publishing time there was a great cry of all of the libs screaming ‘NOOOOOOO!’ in unison. Sources expect this will continue until Trump’s next impeachment.

