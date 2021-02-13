https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/indigenous-professor-doxxes-racist-students-transfer-class/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A University of British Columbia education professor recently took to Twitter to dox a “dirty dozen” students who had transferred out of her class.

According to the National Post, Amie Wolf, who’s of mixed Native American and Polish descent, was upset the twelve had accused her of “unprofessional” and “hostile” conduct in the Education 440 course, viewing it as a “racist attack.” The course is mandatory for all education students.

Wolf wrote the same narrative in each student’s interim report, noting their transfers were indicative of “unconscious and unacceptable biases, the reinforcement of white supremacy and/or Indigenous specific racism.” Oh, and “an intolerance for ‘otherness.'”

