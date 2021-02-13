https://noqreport.com/2021/02/13/it-looks-like-joe-bidens-handlers-are-in-tehran-rather-than-beijing/

THE VERBOTEN SUBJECT

I have recently written about foreign interference in our national presidential election. You can see all my previous articles here.

THE INDO-PACIFIC

Thus far, there are no indications that Mr. Biden has attempted to rein in his military authorities here in the Pacific Basin. Recent reports show that American warships are still challenging the People’s Liberation Army Navy of the Chinese Communist Party in the Taiwan Strait and in the South China Sea. American military bases are being pushed forward into the West Pacific on small islands in Palau and the Northern Marianas. Military joint exercises are conducted over the skies of Guam along with our allies from Japan and Australia as a signal to China that we are not going to abandon our friends or our interests in that part of the world.

However, in the back of my mind is the nagging thought that this is probably more a function of Joe Biden’s lack of awareness of, and interest in, this part of the world than it is a conscious decision on his part. He’d be lucky to find Hawaii on a map, let alone Guam or Tinian [do a Google query on “Enola Gay” which is not what you may be thinking]. Thus far, the people Joe has put in place at State and Defense Departments and at National Security Council have not noticeably changed course from the way President Trump was headed out here at America’s Mid-Pacific Frontier but that could change in the Blinken of an eye. The less Mr. Biden gets involved in things, the better they tend to go.

THE MIDDLE EAST AND ISLAM

This is the area where push is going to come to shove sooner rather than later. Joe Biden was heavily supported by the Council on American-Islamic Relations and other such organizations with an anti-American agenda. He has already appointed a very very questionable Palestinian to the National Security Council who will be a conduit for intelligence related to Israel. I guess with Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar in Congress, the Administration might as well also have their moles. OR NOT!

At this point, I’m going to provide some pertinent excerpts from a couple of recent articles which will give you a feel for the way things are going and how the man in the Oval Office is now trying to do an “Obama on Steroids” maneuver kowtowing to Iran. Valerie Jarrett, where are you?

********

Biden Takes ‘Death To America’ Terrorists Off Terror List – Replaces Them With Republicans

The Washington Standard / February 11, 2021

Joe Biden, whose biggest bundlers included the Iran Lobby, announced he was ending support for American allies fighting the Houthis [in Yemen], and then went even further by preparing to remove the terrorist organization whose motto is, “Death to America”, which took American hostages and tried to kill American sailors, from the list of designated foreign terrorist organizations. The motto of Iran’s Houthi Jihadis is, “Allahu Akbar, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse the Jews, Victory to Islam.”

Follow NOQ Report on



***

The Houthis lived up to their “Death to America” slogan by repeatedly launching cruise missiles at the USS Mason which had been protecting shipping in the area. And they lived up to the second half of their slogan by ethnically cleansing the remaining local Jewish population, locking them up, and confiscating their homes and land.

***

How can the Biden administration deny that Islamic Jihadis backed by Iran who attacked Americans are terrorists?

***

The Left succeeded in forcing out Rep. Elliot Engel, one of the few remaining pro-Israel Democrats, and replaced him with the militantly anti-Israel Rep. Jamaal Bowman, whose election was backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and her antisemitic ‘Squad’.

***

It’s about supporting Iran’s bid to take over parts of Yemen in order to control shipping and tighten the grip of the Islamic terrorist regime over the entire region.

***

The Biden administration is not only taking the Houthis, and likely other Islamic terrorist groups, off the terror list, it’s putting the domestic political opposition on its terror list. This is an extension of the same Obama policy that illegally shipped foreign cash to Iran even while it was using the NSA to spy on pro-Israel members of Congress and on the Trump campaign.

***

“Death to America” is something that the Houthis and their Democrat supporters can agree on.

********

Biden’s Biggest Fundraisers are Tied to Islamic Terrorists

The Iran Lobby, the Pakistan Lobby, and the Muslim Brotherhood are funding Biden.

Mon Nov 2, 2020

Daniel Greenfield

Jamal Abdi is the executive director of NIAC Action and the former policy director of the National Iranian American Council, often referred to as the Iran Lobby.

***

“The NIAC pretends to support the interests of Iranians who reside in the US but, in practice, it aims to protect the interests of the Islamic Republic.”

***

Iran is an Islamic terror state responsible for the murder of Americans around the world.

Joe Biden is no stranger to the Iran Lobby. He had celebrated the Islamic takeover of Iran. During the Iran Hostage Crisis, [he] opposed the rescue of American hostages, and called for an end to pro-democracy broadcasts into Iran and for admitting the terror state into the WTO.

***

Early in the century, he had also raised sizable amounts of money and headlined an event for the American Iranian Council whose founder had run for the presidency of Iran.

After September 11, Biden suggested, “this would be a good time to send, no strings attached, a check for $200 million to Iran.”

***

In 2007, Biden warned that if President Bush took action to stop Iran, he would impeach him.

A year later, he told Israelis that they would have to accept Iran’s nuclear program.

***

Biden’s campaigns “have been financed by Islamic charities of the Iranian regime based in California.”

***

An article co-written by Abdi, one of Biden’s biggest fundraisers, warned [boasted] that “the U.S. has less leverage to secure concessions from Tehran given its own diminished credibility and Iran’s increasing nuclear leverage”.

***

All of this comes as the FBI noted that Iranian hackers were targeting government websites in “an intentional effort to influence and interfere with the 2020 U.S. presidential election.”

[Please note that this article was published on November 2, 2020.]

Its hackers also sent threatening fake “Pro-Trump” emails to voters in Florida, among other states, warning, “You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you.”

The move was transparently meant by the Iranians to aid the Biden-Harris campaign.

***

It’s understandable why the Biden campaign didn’t want Americans seeing a list of its top bundlers until now. The list contains disturbing names, lobbyists, and figures linked to Islamic terrorist organizations and regimes from Iran to Pakistan to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The presence of so many Islamist bundlers testifies not only to their determination to buy influence in a Biden administration, but Biden’s eagerness to sell out America.

***

The bundler list shows that Biden will aid Iran, Pakistan, and the Muslim Brotherhood. Islamic terrorists will thrive and Americans, and free people around the world, will die at their hands.

***

The Biden campaign is funded by supporters of Islamic terrorism because it supports terror.

********

BOTH DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS WHO ENABLED BIDEN WILL HAVE BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS

I am still 100% serious and committed to disengagement from all things political. But this is not about politics. This is about national security and the survival of America.

Here is an article which I wrote on December 5, 2020, which incorporates an earlier retrospective on Iran which I authored on June 22, 2019.

Who killed the Kraken?

As we see Mr. Biden cutting off arms sales to Saudi Arabia, not a very nice country but still important in opposing Iranian hegemony, while he appoints proponents of Sharia law to high positions in the United States government including our intelligence community, don’t be distracted by what’s going on here in the Pacific as he at least temporarily supports Taiwan. All it would take is a phone call from Xi Jinping, and all that would come to a screeching halt.

Rather remember that Mr. Biden, when he was second banana to Obama, opposed the assassination of Osama bin Laden and defaulted on Benghazi. He was all in for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, otherwise known as the Iran Deal. All the power brokers from the Obama era are being recycled. The name I haven’t seen publicized recently but that deserves attention is that of Ms. Valerie Jarrett. It was she who controlled Obama’s attitude and policy toward Tehran because she grew up there and speaks Farsi.

Everything has come full circle. As Mr. Biden tries so hard undoing all of the good things that President Trump did, pay special attention to Iran and other Islamic threats. I seriously doubt that Mr. Biden is an Islamic scholar or that he can tell you the distinction between Shias and Sunnis. But he is an expert on knowing the value of the U.S. dollar and what influence it can buy. Whether it is Iran or Turkey or Pakistan or the Muslim Brotherhood or the Palestinians, he’s not going to give you a lecture on theology. But he knows who his handlers are and who put him where he. He owes them a debt that supersedes, indeed which violates, his oath to uphold and defend the United States Constitution.

Our biggest problem is not Joe Biden himself. He is simply too feeble and weak minded to do very much damage of his own volition. The danger lies in those working in the darkness who are pulling his strings. The majority of the blame goes to the evil, ambitious, power-mad Swamp Critters who are now once again beginning to devour their prey inside the DC Beltway and far beyond.

As things worsen, keep in mind that Barack Obama stated publicly that he wanted to have a 3rd term if he could just find a surrogate in the Oval Office so he can sit in his sweats in his own basement and speak into their earpiece. So, in winding this up for now, I think I’ll leave you with this article:

If it is indeed a coincidence, what are the astronomical odds against Obama’s vacation house in Hawaii being at the exact same latitude as the Kaaba in Mecca? Read Ephesians 6:12. China may very well play a role in Armageddon, but Iran and their Mahdi are significant in ways that Mr. Biden does not understand. Neither do the Mullahs or the CCP. For that matter, not even Mssrs. Netanyahu and Gantz, the IDF, or even the Mossad realize with Whom they are dealing. If you don’t know Who is the Alpha and Omega, the Beginning and the End, now is the time to find out.

Revelation 22

12 “Look, I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to each person according to what they have done. 13 I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End.”

20 He who testifies to these things says, “Yes, I am coming soon.” Amen. Come, Lord Jesus. 21 The grace of the Lord Jesus be with God’s people. Amen.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

