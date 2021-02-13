https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/john-brennan-says-senators-who-didnt-vote-impeach-should-forever?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Saturday tweeted that the 43 lawmakers who voted not to convict President Trump during the Senate impeachment trial “should forever hang their heads in shame.”

“By a 57-43 majority, with seven Republicans voting with the majority, the United States Senate says that Donald J. Trump incited an insurrection against the United States of America,” Brennan tweeted. “Forty-three U.S. Senators should forever hang their heads in shame.”

While the Senate’s second impeachment trial against former President Trump resulted in 57 senators voting that Trump was guilty and 43 voting that he was not guilty, the senate failed to clear the bar of a two-thirds majority required to convict.

The seven GOP senators who voted that Trump was guilty included Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

