https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/johnson-and-romney-get-into-heated-exchange-on-senate-floor/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

During the Senate vote on witnesses, Ron Johnson turned to Mitt Romney and was visibly upset at him, even pointing at him once, according to reporters witnessing the exchange inside the chamber.

Johnson and Romney were arguing on the floor with Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, in the middle of them. Both raised their voices and Johnson was heard telling Romney, “Blame you,” but it’s unclear what that was about.

Johnson was asked about the exchange afterward and he said he doesn’t discuss private conversations. When reporters said they heard the argument, Johnson said, “That’s grotesque you guys are recording us.”

Romney was among five Republicans who voted with Democrats to open debate on calling witnesses in the trial.

SOURCE — AP