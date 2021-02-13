https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538742-johnson-confronts-romney-after-vote-on-witnesses

Two Republican senators — Ron JohnsonRonald (Ron) Harold JohnsonDemocratic group targets GOP senators with ads ahead of impeachment vote No. 2 GOP senator suggests he’s open to censuring Trump GOP senators praise impeachment managers but say Trump will be acquitted MORE of Wisconsin and Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump Lawmakers give standing ovation for Officer Eugene Goodman Senate passes bill to award Capitol Police officer Congressional Gold Medal MORE of Utah — got into a confrontation on the Senate floor Saturday after Romney voted with Democrats to allow witnesses in the impeachment trial of former President Trump Donald TrumpCapitol Police issues no confidence vote in leaders Graham’s post-election call with Georgia’s Secretary of State will be investigated: report Trump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report MORE.

Reporters sitting in the Senate gallery said they saw a “visibly upset” Johnson turn to Romney and point at him after the vote.

The two men then got into a back-and-forth, with Sen. Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanGOP senators call Capitol riot videos ‘disturbing,’ ‘powerful,’ ‘graphic’ OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Senate advances nomination of Biden EPA pick Regan | Study: Fossil fuel air pollution linked to 1 in 5 deaths worldwide | Biden gets more time to decide on Dakota Access Pipeline Senate advances nomination of Biden EPA pick Regan MORE (R-Alaska) trying to play referee.

Voices were raised and at one point, Johnson was overheard saying he blamed Romney.

Johnson is a staunch Trump ally who’s argued the defense “just eviscerated” the Democratic prosecutors and “blew their case out of the water.” Romney, a frequent Trump critic, voted to convict Trump on one count during last year’s impeachment trial. In the second trial, Romney has voted both that the impeachment trial over whether Trump incited an insurrection on Jan. 6 was constitutional, and for witnesses to be called.

Johnson flashed his anger at reporters Saturday who later asked him about his exchange with Romney.

“Those are private. Those are private conversations,” Johnson said.

“Reporters heard it,” a reporter replied just off the Senate chamber. “I just want to make sure we’re getting it right.”

“That’s grotesque, you guys are recording us,” the senator retorted.

“They were allowed to witness your proceedings” on the Senate floor, the reporter explained.

Television cameras controlled by the Senate apparently did not capture the exchange.

