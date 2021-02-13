https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kevin-mccarthy-disclaims-the-rumors/
Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen just said that Kevin McCarthy disavows the statement from Congresswoman Herrera Buetler regarding a phone call with President Trump.
The gift that keeps on giving to the Democrats.
First voting to impeach innocent President Trump, then yapping to the press and throwing @GOPLeader under the bus, and now a tool as a witness for the Democrats running the circus trial.
The Trump loyal 75 million are watching. https://t.co/XjC6pbdtyK
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 13, 2021
— Jaime Herrera Beutler (@HerreraBeutler) February 13, 2021