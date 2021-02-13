Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen just said that Kevin McCarthy disavows the statement from Congresswoman Herrera Buetler regarding a phone call with President Trump.

The gift that keeps on giving to the Democrats.

First voting to impeach innocent President Trump, then yapping to the press and throwing @GOPLeader under the bus, and now a tool as a witness for the Democrats running the circus trial.

The Trump loyal 75 million are watching. https://t.co/XjC6pbdtyK

— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 13, 2021