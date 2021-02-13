https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/left-seeks-radicalize-term-christian-nationalism/

(PROPHECY NEWS WATCH) – As a late-night comic, Bill Maher has made a living making jokes at the expense of politicians, movie stars, and society’s elite. As an avowed atheist, Maher has also routinely turned his comedic ire on people of faith.

But after a recent monologue in which he referred to the recent attack on the U.S. Capitol as a “faith-based initiative” and described Christian theology as “magical religious thinking” and a “mass delusion,” not many people are laughing.

Last Friday, the host of HBO’s “Real Time” closed his show by discussing former President Trump’s impeachment trial, which began earlier this week in the U.S. Senate. But rather than discussing the merits of the trial, Maher decided to vent about Christians.

