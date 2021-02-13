https://mediarightnews.com/liberals-furious-at-schumer-after-agreement-that-no-witnesses-will-be-called-to-trumps-impeachment-trial/

After a 55-45 in the affirmative vote to call witnesses to the impeachment trial of former President Trump, an agreement has been reached that none will be called.

As part of the agreement, the written testimony of U.S. House Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler was admitted into evidence, and neither the Trump legal team nor the House Managers made any further motions for witnesses.

Liberals were pressing for the Herrera Beutler to be a witness after her statement last night where she gave an account by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of a phone call between him and Trump.

Liberal activist Amy Siskind was among many on the left who were furious after the news was reported and lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was responsible for the deal, in a series of tweets.

“Senate Democrats folded. This is truly shameful. Schumer needs to step down as Democratic leader,” Siskind insisted.

In another tweet, Siskind accused the Schumer of folding. “This was the first time since 2016 that I felt any hope that Democrats would show some strength. They folded. This is untenable,” she said and again called for him to step down.

Left-wing author Kimberly Johnson echoed Siskind’s claims and said, “You let the American people down @SenSchumer. We deserve better leadership. You should have called witnesses.”

Some called for U.S. House Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to potentially try to primary Schumer, like liberal Activist Barbara Melmet who suggested that it, “Might be timely now for @AOC to announce her intention to primary @SenSchumer – speaking for myself as a New Yorker.”

