https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538721-live-coverage-senate-expected-to-deliver-trump-verdict-today

The Senate is expected to give its verdict in President TrumpDonald TrumpCapitol Police issues no confidence vote in leaders Graham’s post-election call with Georgia’s Secretary of State will be investigated: report Trump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report MORE‘s impeachment trial on Saturday after both sides deliver closing arguments.

A two-thirds vote in the Senate is necessary to convict Trump, which would require at least 17 GOP senators to vote to convict.

Such a result is not expected, but much of the day’s drama will revolve around how many Republicans do break with Trump to convict the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats have argued the Senate should vote to convict Trump and then vote to prevent him from ever running for office again for his incitement of a mob to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6. Trump’s defense argues his remarks were covered by the First Amendment and that he did not incite the mob.

The Hill will be providing updates all day.

Senate votes to hear from witnesses

10:45 a.m.

The Senate voted Saturday to allow for witnesses in former President Trump‘s second impeachment trial, a stunning development that could extend the proceeding.

ADVERTISEMENT

House Democrats prosecuting the case immediately pushed to hear from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerTrump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report Here are the GOP lawmakers censured by Republicans for impeaching Trump Upton becomes first member of Congress to vote to impeach two presidents MORE (R-Wash.), who said she was told Trump initially expressed support for the mob at the Capitol.

“Needless to say, this is an additional, critical piece of corroborating evidence further confirming the charges before you as well as the president’s willful dereliction of duty,” lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinTrump lawyers center defense around attacks on Democrats Democrats dismiss claims they misrepresented evidence during impeachment trial Democrats warn of ‘whataboutism’ ahead of Trump defense MORE (D-Md.) said.

Raskin said the deposition could happen remotely by Zoom and that Democrats would request “an hour or less” of her time.

The idea was immediately rejected by Michael van der Veen, one of Trump’s defense attorneys, who said he’d need more than 100 new witnesses to investigate the circumstances in question thoroughly.

—Mike Lillis

Democrats call for Herrera Beutler to testify

10:25 a.m.

House Democrats prosecuting the impeachment of former President Trump called Saturday for a single witness to testify in the case: Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), who has hammered Trump for his actions after the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

The stunning move came after the nine impeachment managers had spent the previous two days meticulously detailing their case against Trump and appeared ready to rest the case, setting up a potential Saturday vote on Trump’s fate in the Senate.

But news reports emerging Friday night raised new questions about precisely when Trump knew the Capitol breach had occurred and whether he knew that his own vice president, Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump lawyers say former president did not know Pence was in danger at the Capitol Key GOP senators question when Trump knew Capitol was breached The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump’s lawyers begin oral arguments, hoping for a reset MORE, was being targeted by the mob.

Herrera Beutler, one of 10 Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment last month, has surfaced as a key figure in that saga. She said she was briefed on a call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyTrump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report Even with acquittal, GOP sees trial ending Trump’s shot at future office Conservative House Republican welcomes Clark as chief of US Chamber MORE (R-Calif.), who had urged the president to defuse the attack with public statements calling off the rioters.

—Mike Lillis

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats revive debate over calling witnesses

9:39 a.m.

Democrats are reviving a debate over whether to call witnesses for the impeachment trial against former President Trump, an issue that as of Friday many senators viewed as settled.

Some Democrats are endorsing the idea following new details about conversations Trump had with Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during the Jan. 6 attack.

“The House Managers should ask for witnesses to be called, including anyone who communicated with Donald Trump or have direct knowledge of his actions and state of mind while he was in the White House after the Capitol was breached and while the attempted coup was ongoing,” Sen. Ed Markey Ed MarkeyBiden to redirect .4M in aid to Myanmar, sanction key military figures Senate looks to avoid dragged-out Trump impeachment battle Hillicon Valley: Ballots go out in Amazon union battle in Alabama | Hackers breach, attempt to poison Florida city’s water supply | Facebook to remove posts with false claims about vaccines MORE (D-Mass.) tweeted on Saturday.

Markey was endorsing an idea that Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehousePortman, Whitehouse say COVID-19 is complicating opioid addiction fight The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – New video of riot unnerves many senators Overnight Health Care: CDC study says double masking works | House Democrats propose multibillion-dollar COVID-19 relief package | Industry groups back ObamaCare reforms proposed by Democrats MORE (D-R.I.) tweeted on Friday night, saying that Trump’s legal counsel had made misrepresentations that needed to be corrected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One way to clear it up? Suspend trial to depose McCarthy and Tuberville under oath and get facts. Ask Secret Service to produce for review comms back to White House re VP Pence safety during siege. What did Trump know, and when did he know it?” Whitehouse tweeted.

Sen. Jeff Merkley Jeff MerkleyOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Court nixes Trump move to open 10 million acres to mining | Treasury will reportedly add climate czar | Manchin pushes natural gas in letter to Biden Five things Biden should do to tackle the climate emergency Overnight Energy: Biden faces calls to shut down Dakota Access pipeline | Hackers breach, attempt to poison Florida city’s water supply | Daines seeks to block Haaland confirmation to Interior MORE (D-Ore.) also endorsed the idea, saying that Whitehouse “nailed it.”

Whitehouse acknowledged on Saturday that it’s up to House managers, adding that “it’s not my call, so we’ll see what Team Raskin decides to do.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the lead House impeachment manager, has not said if they will try to call witnesses. While either Trump’s team or the House managers could press for witnesses, the Senate has to formally vote to call them.

—Jordain Carney

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

