Earlier today Senator Bill Cassidy joined six Republican senators to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
BREAKING: Donald John Trump acquitted
7 Republicans voted with the Democrats to find Trump guilty
Burr
Collins
Cassidy
Murkowski
Romney
Sasse
Toomey
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 13, 2021
Following the vote the Louisiana Republican Executive Committee unanimously voted to censure Senator Bill Cassidy.
We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the vote today by Sen. Cassidy to convict former President Trump. Fortunately, clearer heads prevailed and President Trump has been acquitted of the impeachment charge filed against him.
— Republican Party of Louisiana (@LAGOP) February 13, 2021