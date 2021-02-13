https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538730-mcconnell-says-hell-vote-to-acquit-trump

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump Senate passes bill to award Capitol Police officer Congressional Gold Medal Will Republican senators rise to the occasion? MORE (Ky.) said Saturday that he will vote to acquit former President Trump Donald TrumpCapitol Police issues no confidence vote in leaders Graham’s post-election call with Georgia’s Secretary of State will be investigated: report Trump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report MORE, ending weeks of speculation about what he would do.

McConnell’s decision, confirmed to The Hill by a GOP senator, comes hours before the Senate is expected to take a final vote on whether to convict Trump of “high crimes and misdemeanors” over an article accusing him of inciting insurrection during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

McConnell has criticized Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, including saying that the former president “provoked” the mob. He disclosed to reporters last month that he hadn’t spoken to Trump, who he aligned himself closely with for years, since Dec. 15.

But he also kept his caucus guessing on how he would ultimately vote, saying that he wanted to listen to the arguments from both House impeachment managers and Trump’s legal team.

“Based on his comments over the past two months I really had no idea what he was going to do,” said Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntWe know how Republicans will vote — but what do they believe? GOP senators praise impeachment managers but say Trump will be acquitted Missouri newspaper hammers Hawley and Blunt: ‘Embarrassment to the state’ MORE (R-Mo.), a member of GOP leadership.

“I think he said everybody should make this decision on their own,” Blunt added. “I guess he thought that would apply to him as well and he didn’t share much.”

McConnell announced his decision in an email to the caucus on Saturday morning.

Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerLIVE COVERAGE: Trial ends for day as Senate moves to vote McConnell not pressuring GOP to acquit Trump GOP senators say Trump impeachment trial could wrap this weekend MORE (R-N.D.) appeared skeptical that McConnell’s decision would sway undecided GOP senators.

“I really don’t,” he said. “Mitch has been so clear and so respectful of each individual’s senators’ conscience.”

GOP leadership hadn’t whipped the decision, meaning they aren’t leaning on Republicans about how to ultimately vote.

Trump is expected to be acquitted at the end of the second trial, after a days-long proceeding in the Senate.

If every Democrat votes to convict him, they would still need 17 GOP votes. Only a handful are viewed as undecided and potential swing votes.

