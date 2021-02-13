https://justthenews.com/government/congress/more-impeachment-punishment-michigan-congressman-censured-local-gop-vote?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Another GOP congressman who supported former President Donald Trump’s impeachment is facing shaming.

The Calhoun County Republican Party in Michigan has voted to censure Rep. Peter Meijer for his vote to impeach former Trump. The censure came Thursday, two days before the U.S. Senate acquitted Trump.

“As our membership diligently debated what course of action to take in this matter, it ultimately came down to the fact that, without so much as a hearing, with few settled facts at your disposal, no due process, and with a key charge of the impeachment resolution that you clearly disagreed with, you still chose to join Democrats in a partisan rush to judgment in an attempt to remove a president that was already set to leave office in just seven days,” the censure measure stated.

Meijer shrugged off the vote.

“It’s not a surprise,” Meijer told radio station WZZM. “This was not a decision that we expected would be politically popular. We made the decision based on what we thought was right and necessary and where we think accountability should lie for uthe events of January 6th.”

