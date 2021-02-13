https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/msnbc-cnn-still-promoting-lincoln-project-revelations-founder-preyed-teen-boys/

MSNBC and CNN are still promoting and inviting Lincoln Project members on their shows following revelations that their co-founder John Weaver attempted to prey on young boys on social media.

So far, 21 men have accused Weaver of grooming them — the youngest being 14-years-old at the time.

Though the networks didn’t bother asking any of the Lincoln Project members about Weaver, they still gave them air time and promoted their ridiculous ads.

Newsbusters reports that Lincoln Project spokespeople have been on MSNBC and CNN nine times since the news broke, without being questioned about how long they have known about Weaver’s behavior.

TRENDING: DEMOCRAT IMPEACHMENT DAY 5: Senate Reconvenes at 10 AM ET – Democrats Cave After Threatening to Call Witnesses – LIVE STREAM VIDEO

— February 3: Rick Wilson on MSNBC’s Deadline White House

— February 4: Kurt Bardella on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber

— February 6: Michael Steele on MSNBC’s The Cross Connection

— February 8: Kurt Bardella on MSNBC’s Morning Joe

— February 8: Tara Setmayer on MSNBC’s Deadline White House

— February 8: George Conway on MSNBC’s All In

— February 9: George Conway on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360

— February 11: George Conway on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360

— February 11: Kurt Bardella on MSNBC’s The Reidout

There have been claims that members of the Lincoln Project and reporters close to them have known about what Weaver was doing for years.

“These guests were uniformly invited to thrash Trump and his Republican enablers. Worse yet, they were described as conservatives (for electing Biden?) On Monday, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said ‘I want to bring in conservative attorney George Conway, a staunch Trump critic, co-founder of the Lincoln Project.’ On Tuesday, CNN’s Anderson Cooper echoed: ‘Joining us now, conservative attorney and Lincoln Project co-founder, George Conway,’” Newsbusters reports.

Reporter Yashar Ali tweeted that sources at the networks told him that they will continue to bring members of the Lincoln Project on air.

Given all the investigations and potential violations of federal law, I asked MSNBC if they planned on booking anyone associated with Lincoln Project on their shows. Per a source: “We’ll continue to book guests who are associated with the Lincoln Project as news warrants.” — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 13, 2021

“Given all the investigations and potential violations of federal law, I asked MSNBC if they planned on booking anyone associated with Lincoln Project on their shows. Per a source: ‘We’ll continue to book guests who are associated with the Lincoln Project as news warrants,’” Ali wrote.

CNN International also gave free play to a new Lincoln Project ad on Thursday.

“It’s a pretty powerful ad. Will it have any effect? Will there be a political price at the end of all of this?” the anchor said without mentioning the scandal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

