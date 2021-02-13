https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/13/msnbcs-nicolle-wallace-admits-that-citing-the-constitution-is-a-republican-schitck/

Remember way back in 2013 when Piers Morgan had a nightly show on CNN and invited on Ben Shapiro to debate gun control? Shapiro pulled a pocket constitution out of his jacket and slid it across the table to Morgan, who refused to accept Shapiro’s “little book.”

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace was reporting on the impeachment trial and Donald Trump’s acquittal, which she found hard to believe what with the House impeachment managers’ “airtight case” — they even pulled up the Constitution, which is “a Republican schtick.”

What does it say about Democrats when they refer to citing the Constitution of the United States “a Republican schtick”?

