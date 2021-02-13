https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/13/msnbcs-nicolle-wallace-admits-that-citing-the-constitution-is-a-republican-schitck/

Remember way back in 2013 when Piers Morgan had a nightly show on CNN and invited on Ben Shapiro to debate gun control? Shapiro pulled a pocket constitution out of his jacket and slid it across the table to Morgan, who refused to accept Shapiro’s “little book.”

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace was reporting on the impeachment trial and Donald Trump’s acquittal, which she found hard to believe what with the House impeachment managers’ “airtight case” — they even pulled up the Constitution, which is “a Republican schtick.”

.@NicolleDWallace: “I thought this was some of the most airtight evidence — they literally put the Constitution up, which is a Republican schtick” pic.twitter.com/BqblUy399z — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 13, 2021

@NicolleDWallace has truly turned out to be one of THE most disappointing females that I used to admire. — ALLYMcbeeel (@Allsfairinluv) February 13, 2021

The Constitution is a “shtick” now? — Grandma (3,000 followers to 0) (@GrandmaIsMad) February 13, 2021

The constitution is a schtick? It all makes sense now. — Pop Copy (@urbanmeyerlives) February 13, 2021

Does she even know what she is trying to say? — dfsamateur1 (@dfsamateur1) February 13, 2021

It’s actually amazing how dumb this woman is. — Zeno (@eveningstar555) February 13, 2021

The Constitution isn’t a “schtick,” @NicolleDWallace. — Dr’s Buried Chest High (@ProdigiousMrsB) February 13, 2021

The US Constitution is a Repubilican schtick. Let that sink in. — Elizabeth78 (@87_htebazile) February 13, 2021

You have to admire her grift.

And shamelessness — EddyCaplan (@EddyCaplan1) February 13, 2021

I think she’s going to burst into tears 😭😂🤣😂 — Elsie (@Ekay44569289) February 13, 2021

What……no tears of rage? — Crops201 (@Crops201) February 13, 2021

pic.twitter.com/hsWgRdnwBT — Gina AKA Circle back squad member G (@GinaQuiroz10) February 13, 2021

Nicolle Wallace acts like she was never Republican. It was people like her that got Trump elected. These phony, say-anything-but-hate-the-voters Republicans. She’s total scum. Fess up Nicolle Wallace. — RADAR21 (@RADAR2113) February 13, 2021

When Democrat media admits that only Republicans typically care about the constitution — Chairman Pooh Bear (@GarrioValere) February 13, 2021

What does it say about Democrats when they refer to citing the Constitution of the United States “a Republican schtick”?

