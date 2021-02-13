https://thejeffreylord.com/msnbcs-scarborough-biden-is-scared-of-teachers-unions/

On Thursday, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Joe Scarborough claimed that the Biden administration is “more interested in following the dictates of teachers unions than what health officials say.”

“Health officials have said that, for the most part, the opening of schools should be encouraged,” Scarborough said. “They’ve said that over the past month or so, Dr. Fauci himself, has suggested as much. The Biden administration, catching flack for dragging their feet. And a lot of people are now suggesting that they are more interested in following the dictates of leaders of teachers unions than what health officials say. And then they trotted out someone, I don’t know, what, one day a week, three students, one day a week in a city of 15 million or something?”

“I exaggerate, of course, but it’s certainly what Jen Psaki trotted out a couple of days ago, a far stretch from what Joe Biden promised and a hell of a distance from what American parents want now, especially, let me say it again, with health officials saying children need to be back in school,” he continued. “Are they going to listen to the teachers’ unions? Or are they going to listen to health officials?”

MSNBC panel calls out Biden on school opening plan: “are they going to listen to the teachers unions or are they going to listen to health officials”https://t.co/agkCcV9kJf pic.twitter.com/DNgoQm0N2h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2021

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki revised President Biden’s promise of having a majority of schools reopen in his first 100 days.

“His goal that he set is to have the majority of schools, so more than 50 percent, open by day 100 of his presidency and that means some teaching in classrooms,” Psaki said. “So at least one day a week.”