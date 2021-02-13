https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/msnbcs-scarborough-biden-is-scared-of-teachers-unions/

(JEFFREY LORD) – On Thursday, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Joe Scarborough claimed that the Biden administration is “more interested in following the dictates of teachers unions than what health officials say.”

“Health officials have said that, for the most part, the opening of schools should be encouraged,” Scarborough said. “They’ve said that over the past month or so, Dr. Fauci himself, has suggested as much. The Biden administration, catching flack for dragging their feet. And a lot of people are now suggesting that they are more interested in following the dictates of leaders of teachers unions than what health officials say. And then they trotted out someone, I don’t know, what, one day a week, three students, one day a week in a city of 15 million or something?”

“I exaggerate, of course, but it’s certainly what Jen Psaki trotted out a couple of days ago, a far stretch from what Joe Biden promised and a hell of a distance from what American parents want now, especially, let me say it again, with health officials saying children need to be back in school,” he continued. “Are they going to listen to the teachers’ unions? Or are they going to listen to health officials?”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

