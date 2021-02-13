https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/entire-family-law-firm-home-siege-right-now-trump-attorney-van-der-veen-chokes-talking-vicious-assaults-democrats-video/

Trump impeachment attorney Michael van der Veen joined FOX News following the successful acquittal of his client President Donald Trump in the sham Senate Impeachment Trial.

During the discussion FOX News host Griff Jenkins asked him about the reports that his home was attacked.

Attorney Van Der Veen responded: “Um… my, uh… my home was attacked. I’d rather not go into that. To answer your question, my entire family, my business, my law firm are under siege right now. I don’t really want to go into that.”

Democrats painted “Traitor” on thie outside of Van Der Veen’s home in Chester County.

The Chester County home of Michael van der Veen, one of Donald Trump’s defense attorneys, has been vandalized with the word “traitor” spray-painted at the edge of his driveway. https://t.co/xJczZZzN7C — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) February 13, 2021

