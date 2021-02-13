https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/13/nbc-says-gorilla-glue-saga-shows-that-beauty-standards-in-the-black-community-are-deeply-rooted-in-oppression/

First, we had to look up what NBCLX is — it’s apparently a digital news brand that provides “what Gen Z and millennial audiences are looking for: storytelling that is stirring, straightforward and helps them feel connected to our diverse society.” So, yes, it’s part of NBCUniversal.

As the New York Times reported this week, a woman named Tessica Brown went viral on TikTok after she used Gorilla Glue in her hair after she ran out of hairspray.

Rather than just admit it’s dumb to style your hair with Gorilla Glue, NBCLX decided to investigate how beauty standards for black women “are deeply rooted in oppression”:

“Heterosexism”?

” … why the pressure of unfair beauty standards might have led Tessica Brown to simply do what she had to do.”

