First, we had to look up what NBCLX is — it’s apparently a digital news brand that provides “what Gen Z and millennial audiences are looking for: storytelling that is stirring, straightforward and helps them feel connected to our diverse society.” So, yes, it’s part of NBCUniversal.

As the New York Times reported this week, a woman named Tessica Brown went viral on TikTok after she used Gorilla Glue in her hair after she ran out of hairspray.

Rather than just admit it’s dumb to style your hair with Gorilla Glue, NBCLX decided to investigate how beauty standards for black women “are deeply rooted in oppression”:

The now-viral #GorillaGlue saga is part of a larger story: Black female beauty standards and the societal pressure to accept that beauty is painhttps://t.co/Mi4cxbhVt8 — NBCLX (@NBCLX) February 12, 2021

From relaxers to braids and even weave sew-ins, pain is relatively common when it comes to styling Black hairhttps://t.co/Mi4cxbhVt8 — NBCLX (@NBCLX) February 12, 2021

And for a group that deals with the pressures of racism, sexism, classism, and heterosexism, beauty standards in the community are deeply rooted in oppression in the past and presenthttps://t.co/Mi4cxbhVt8 — NBCLX (@NBCLX) February 12, 2021

“Heterosexism”?

Never being able to come close enough to the Eurocentric ideals of beauty, including white skin, straight hair and slim features, Black aesthetics are constantly undervaluedhttps://t.co/Mi4cxbhVt8 — NBCLX (@NBCLX) February 12, 2021

Read more about how the Black community has fought back against Eurocentric beauty ideals and why the pressure of unfair beauty standards might have led Tessica Brown to simply do what she had to dohttps://t.co/Mi4cxbhVt8 — NBCLX (@NBCLX) February 12, 2021

” … why the pressure of unfair beauty standards might have led Tessica Brown to simply do what she had to do.”

It’s about being stupid and an actual visual presentation of why ridiculous warning labels are put on products, but do go on with your racial bullshit. — jimni27 (@jimni27) February 13, 2021

Or maybe you shouldn’t put gorilla glue in your hair. I don’t know. https://t.co/BWSaFRvPwH — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 13, 2021

This is such a monumental reach. She did a dumb thing. The end. — Asha Lemmie (@talemmie) February 12, 2021

Leave it to America to make a viral video of someone using the wrong product on their hair into …a racial thing. It’s a person who lathed their hair in Super Glue by their dumb decision. It’s not that deep, Americans. — Tequila Senior (@DrunkGenuine) February 12, 2021

She did a stupid thing and endured consequences for it, black women do not in general get their beauty products from Lowe’s, Home Depot, Michael’s or Hobby Lobby. — Steakback Outhouse (@duane_moody) February 12, 2021

Nice job diverting attention away from the fact that reading is fundamental. — Gray🥦 (@Brandino1_7) February 12, 2021

Folks, there isn’t anything else to say about this woman & the incident. Let her be & move on. Living by our society beauty standards is still a personal decision. We aren’t obligated to follow trends. Don’t make this incident anything more than what it is, a really bad decision. — Maggie 📚 Blogger (@ReadingDiva3) February 12, 2021

This entire thing is the dumbest thing I have truly witnessed. It’s ridiculous. But it looks like we’ll be on this for at least another week so…. pic.twitter.com/QWyS7lvufj — Laurie (@NaturalCutie79) February 13, 2021

This is simply someone that did something stupid to themselves which resulted in their head being turned into a motorcycle helmet. No need to turn this into a story of societal pressure or desire to look Eurocentric. — ItsNotYou…its me 🗯 (@ActionJaxxon84) February 12, 2021

As I said before: racializing this story makes it so much worse. You are associating a very real struggle with…someone putting glue in their hair. That hurts so many people. — Ian Miller (@ibmmiller) February 12, 2021

I have great empathy for black women feeling pressured to make their hair look “acceptable” to ridiculous norms. However she put PERMANENT GLUE on her head! She’s 40 YEARS OLD.

She needs to read labels. She’s not a child who can’t read or who doesn’t have life experience. — Nasty Woman (@NoTrumpJewel) February 12, 2021

She did something horrible to herself because she lacked the wisdom to know NOT TO use glue on her body. No standard was forcing her to do that mess! PLEASE. — ケイティージー (@KTG_) February 12, 2021

Wow….so we’re trying to really cover up stupidity with the history of beauty standards pertaining to Black women? This is a reach and a stretch for me…. pic.twitter.com/0NPJ2MF6L3 — Laurie (@NaturalCutie79) February 13, 2021

“We here at NBC believe black women can’t be expected to know better than to put glue in their hair because society” — Peter Matti🇺🇸 (@peterrmatti) February 12, 2021

My fellow black people I know some will say I speak from a position of privilege as a black man but this thread holy son of Mary is what you can call reaching, grasping at straws or whatever they say 😂😂 She just made a stupid decision, FULLSTOP pic.twitter.com/Xpjba2axOE — Tinashe🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼 (@tinash3_b) February 12, 2021

Is that why she has her own merch now? To help with the ‘societal pressure’? pic.twitter.com/Ol8tQdZREB — Maya 🐾 (@ScaryCute13) February 13, 2021

I think you may be affording this situation a level of gravitas it doesn’t deserve. That’s an important conversation to have, just not in the context of this incident. — Jane Flames (@FlamesJane) February 12, 2021

This is such a reach and is pandering so hard I’d not be surprised if it said it had hotsauce in its purse at all times. — ImmortalBarclay (@BarclayImmortal) February 13, 2021

THIS article is click bait and poorly written. You all are reaching. — Lady PheOnix (@yesladypheOnix) February 13, 2021

I get the black beauty pressure but this was pure stupidity. — M$. 👸🏽 (@_lonelystarr13) February 12, 2021

I feel for the woman but there is truly nothing else going on in the world that requires more of our attention? And please do not depict all Black women in this manner. This was an individual, localized occurrence that does not reflect on all of us. Stop it. — MISSed Bandwagon (@MISSedBandwagon) February 13, 2021

