‘Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime’ – Lavrentiy Beria to Joseph Stalin

President Trump was acquitted for the second time on Saturday by the US Senate, but the crooks in New York continue to harass him with investigations.

New York prosecutors, led by crooked Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., are investigating loans that Donald Trump took out for his Manhattan properties.

According to the Wall Street Journal, New York prosecutors are probing loans that Trump took out by Ladder Capital for four different buildings.

Subsidiaries of Ladder Capital have lent Trump more than $280 million since 2012 so now prosecutors are probing to see what they can find.

Via The Wall Street Journal:

New York prosecutors are investigating financial dealings around some of Donald Trump’s signature Manhattan properties, extending the known range of the criminal probe of the former president and his company, according to people familiar with the matter. The people said Manhattan prosecutors are examining loans Mr. Trump took out on his flagship Fifth Avenue building, Trump Tower; 40 Wall St., an art deco skyscraper in New York City’s Financial District; Trump International Hotel and Tower, a hotel and condominium building at Columbus Circle; and Trump Plaza, an apartment building on Manhattan’s East Side. All of the loans under scrutiny were made to Mr. Trump by subsidiaries of Ladder Capital Corp. , a New York City-based real-estate investment trust, the people said. Since 2012, Ladder Capital has lent Mr. Trump more than $280 million for the four Manhattan buildings, according to property records.

Cy Vance previously launched an investigation into the Trump Organization for alleged ‘insurance and bank fraud’ connected to Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA.

