The North Carolina Republican Party condemned Sen. Richard BurrRichard Mauze BurrDemocratic group targets GOP senators with ads ahead of impeachment vote Senate panel advances Biden’s education and labor secretary picks GOP senators criticized for appearing to pay half-hearted attention to trial MORE (R-N.C.) on Saturday for his vote to convict former President Trump Donald TrumpCapitol Police issues no confidence vote in leaders Graham’s post-election call with Georgia’s Secretary of State will be investigated: report Trump told McCarthy that rioters ‘more upset about the election than you are’: report MORE during the Senate impeachment trial.

Burr was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump of the charge that he incited the violent insurrection that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The Senate acquitted Trump in a 57-43 vote, short of the two-thirds majority needed for conviction.

“North Carolina Republicans sent Senator Burr to the United States Senate to uphold the Constitution and his vote today to convict in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing,” North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement hours after the vote.

Burr said in a statement after his vote that the former president bears the responsibility for the events that befell the Capitol, and argued that the evidence that the House impeachment managers presented was compelling.

The vote was a surprise, given that Burr voted twice that the trial was not constitutional.

The North Carolina Republican was joined by GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowsi (Alaska), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsThe Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump Trump lawyers say former president did not know Pence was in danger at the Capitol Key GOP senators question when Trump knew Capitol was breached MORE (Maine), Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump Lawmakers give standing ovation for Officer Eugene Goodman Senate passes bill to award Capitol Police officer Congressional Gold Medal MORE (Utah), Ben Sasse Ben SasseThe Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump We know how Republicans will vote — but what do they believe? Senators press Treasury to prioritize Tubman redesign MORE (Neb.), Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (Pa.) and Bill Cassidy Bill CassidyTuberville defends account of Trump call during Capitol riot The Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump Cassidy’s office says he’s weighing decision on Trump vote MORE (La.)

Other North Carolina Republicans slammed the vote.

Former Rep. Mark Walker Bradley (Mark) Mark WalkerMadison Cawthorn throws support behind Mark Walker in NC Senate primary Democrat Jeff Jackson jumps into North Carolina Senate race Seven Senate races to watch in 2022 MORE (R-N.C.), who is running to fill Burr’s seat when he retires at the end of his term in 2022, sent out a fundraising appeal after the vote, according to the The Charlotte News and Observer.

“Wrong vote, Sen. Burr. I am running to replace Richard Burr because North Carolina needs a true conservative champion as their next senator,” he said on Twitter.

Please consider supporting my campaign here: ➡️ https://t.co/2wk7jitdRg — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) February 13, 2021

The news is just the latest rebuke by state Republican parties to those lawmakers who have voted against the former president. Following the vote on Saturday, the Louisiana GOP released a statement saying that they would censure Cassidy for his vote to convict Trump.

