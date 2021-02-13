https://www.oann.com/nyc-resumes-indoor-dining-at-25-capacity/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nyc-resumes-indoor-dining-at-25-capacity

UPDATED 5:10 PM PT – Saturday, February 13, 2021

Residents in New York City eagerly booked reservations for restaurants as indoor dining resumed. On Friday, officials allowed for dining locations around the Big Apple to reopen indoors at a 25 percent capacity.

Additionally, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) announced the statewide dining curfew would be extended to 11 p.m. starting on Sunday. One restaurant manager highlighted his boom in business after restrictions were finally loosened.

“So personally I’m really excited that indoor dining is coming back, it is something for tonight only 25 percent capacity, but I always say that something is better than nothing,” Sola Pasta Bar owner Simone Tiligna said. “So me and all our team, we’re really excited, thank God. I think our industry, the restaurant business industry, we deserve it because we got hit really hard from this pandemic.”

Indoor dining was scheduled to resume on Valentine’s Day, however, officials allowed restaurants to open a few days earlier to give staff time to prepare for the busy holiday.

