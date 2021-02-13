https://www.oann.com/nyc-resumes-indoor-dining-at-25-capacity/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nyc-resumes-indoor-dining-at-25-capacity

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: A view of a snow-damaged outdoor dining area in Manhattan's Chinatown during the coronavirus pandemic on February 03, 2021 in New York City. New York City and much of the Northeast was hit by a major winter storm that brought over two feet of snow to the area before ending on Tuesday. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

A view of a snow-damaged outdoor dining area in Manhattan’s Chinatown during the coronavirus pandemic on February 03, 2021 in New York City. New York City and much of the Northeast was hit by a major winter storm that brought over two feet of snow to the area before ending on Tuesday. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:10 PM PT – Saturday, February 13, 2021

Residents in New York City eagerly booked reservations for restaurants as indoor dining resumed. On Friday, officials allowed for dining locations around the Big Apple to reopen indoors at a 25 percent capacity.

Additionally, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) announced the statewide dining curfew would be extended to 11 p.m. starting on Sunday. One restaurant manager highlighted his boom in business after restrictions were finally loosened.

“So personally I’m really excited that indoor dining is coming back, it is something for tonight only 25 percent capacity, but I always say that something is better than nothing,” Sola Pasta Bar owner Simone Tiligna said. “So me and all our team, we’re really excited, thank God. I think our industry, the restaurant business industry, we deserve it because we got hit really hard from this pandemic.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: In celebration of Valentine’s Day, and as part of Rockefeller Center’s month of “Love at the Center,” a Lewis Miller Design custom-made hot dog cart cascading with multi-colored flowers is on display at the entrance of Top of the Rock Observation Deck on February 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: In celebration of Valentine’s Day, and as part of Rockefeller Center’s month of “Love at the Center,” a Lewis Miller Design custom-made hot dog cart cascading with multi-colored flowers is on display at the entrance of Top of the Rock Observation Deck on February 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Indoor dining was scheduled to resume on Valentine’s Day, however, officials allowed restaurants to open a few days earlier to give staff time to prepare for the busy holiday.

MORE NEWS: Tenn. Republicans Introduce Bill Allowing Fathers To Petition To Block Mothers From Having Abortions

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...