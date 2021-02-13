https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/3rd-anniversary-parkland-shooting-biden-pushes-congress-enact-gun-control?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden is calling for gun control measures on the third anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida which lead to 17 fatalities.

“Today, as we mourn with the Parkland community, we mourn for all who have lost loved ones to gun violence,” the president in a statement, in which he urged Congress to take several actions.

“Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets,” Biden said. “We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now.”

