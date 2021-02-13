https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/outgoing-naral-president-says-roe-v-wade-trouble/

(LIFESITE NEWS) – Ilyse Hogue, president of pro-abortion organization NARAL, announced Monday that she will step down in May.

Hogue, who proudly boasted at the Democratic National Convention in 2016 about procuring an abortion in an attempt to “destigmatize” the act, has served as president of NARAL since 2013 and is responsible for expanding the organization’s membership four-fold. She is also the author of the pro-abortion propaganda book and podcast “The Lie That Binds,” allegedly a “research driven history of the right-wing anti-choice movement and its connections to white supremacy and an agenda to undercut democracy,” according to NARAL’s press release announcing Hogue’s departure.

In an interview with The New York Times, Hogue expressed concern that Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that imposed abortion on demand on all 50 states, is not “safe.” Hogue warned that “constant vigilance is required to secure all of our rights.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

