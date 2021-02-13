https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/pelosi-can-testify-whether-made-decision-based-optics-based-politics-ted-cruz-drops-moab-warns-democrats-coming-impeachment-trial-video/

Democrats flipped the script this morning after their case collapsed on Friday against President Trump.

Democrats now want to change the rules and call in witnesses. This comes after Senator McConnell announced he will vote to acquit.

This comes after Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington leaked news on a January 6, 2021 phone call between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump.

Kevin McCarthy denies the leaked report by Herrera Beutler.

According to reports the Trump legal team requested to call in Speaker Pelosi and Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to testify before the US Senate.

A person familiar with Trump team strategy told me that if Dems seek witnesses, Trump’s legal team will try to call Pelosi and Bowser. They would need 51 votes to subpoena the witnesses. Dem managers have refused to comment this morning about witnesses — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021

It is well known that Pelosi, Bowser and Mitch McConnell refused to increase security on January 6th for the US Capitol.

Senator Ted Cruz agreed this morning that the Trump legal team will call in Speaker Pelosi to testify along with Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Senator Ted Cruz: I think it is very likely that President Trump’s lawyers will call Nancy Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi is clearly a relevant witness to this matter. Speaker Pelosi can testify on when she knew about the threats to the Capitol, what she knew specifically. And in particular she could testify, we heard already the House Sergeant of Arms turned down National Guard protection for the Capitol on January 6th because, of course, the optics. And I think Speaker Pelosi can testify on whether she made a decision based on optics, based on politics not to have additional protection at the Capitol to prevent the terrorist attack that played out.

