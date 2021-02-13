https://www.theepochtimes.com/pelosi-furious-about-impeachment-trial-results-rules-out-censuring-trump_3695894.html

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she’s not interested in censuring former President Donald Trump after the Senate acquitted Trump in his second impeachment trial.

She implied that censuring Trump would be similar to giving “a little slap on the wrist.”

“We censure people for using stationaries for the wrong purpose. You don’t censure people for inciting insurrection that kills people in the Capitol,” she added.

Pelosi made the remarks during a surprise visit to the House impeachment managers during a press conference after the Senate acquitted the former president.

She seemed furious about the result of the impeachment trials. She slapped on the table several times and criticized the senators who voted against the conviction as a “cowardly group of Republicans.”

The Senate voted to acquit Trump in a 57:43 vote. All Democrats and seven Republicans voted to convict him. The Republicans who voted across the party line include Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).

Trump said in a statement after his acquittal that he will uphold the rule of law.

“I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate,” he said.

Meanwhile, he stated again that the Make America Great Again movement “has only just begun.”

“In the months ahead, I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people,” read the statement.

The Senate was able to move forward in the impeachment trial after an unexpected call for witnesses from the House impeachment managers.

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) stated earlier in the day that they wanted to call witnesses because of an alleged phone call between House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Trump on Jan. 6.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) alleged in a statement that Trump hesitated to call off the riots at the request of McCarthy during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Trump allegedly believed it was Antifa that had breached the Capitol in the first place.

“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” he reportedly told McCarthy after McCarthy reportedly refuted the Antifa narrative.

The Epoch Times could not independently verify Beutler’s statement.

Trump and McCarthy’s offices didn’t respond to requests for comment from The Epoch Times.

The Senate had initially approved the call for witnesses with a 55:45 vote but was able to reach a deal to avoid a potential extended trial.

The Senate, House impeachment managers, and former Trump’s counsels then agreed to enter Beutler’s statement into the record of Trump’s impeachment trial as evidence without subpoenaing witnesses for the trial.

The trial moved to the closing arguments phase after the deal was reached.

Tom Ozimek contributed to the report.

