Nancy Pelosi lashed out at Mitch McConnell and senate Republicans after she became the first House Speaker in US history to bring two failed impeachments.

The Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Donald Trump on Saturday.

Pelosi isn’t taking it well.

7 Republican Senators voted with Democrats to convict Trump.

McConnell voted to acquit Trump, but he trashed Trump from the Senate floor.

Pelosi lashed out at McConnell and called Republicans ‘cowards’ for voting to acquit Trump.

“What we saw today was a cowardly group of Republicans,” Speaker Pelosi said.

WATCH:

“What we saw today was a cowardly group of Republicans,” Speaker Pelosi said of the final vote to acquit former President Trump pic.twitter.com/OkQQMB7Vxe — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) February 13, 2021

