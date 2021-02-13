https://thehill.com/homenews/house/538781-pelosi-rules-out-censure-after-trump-acquittal

After the Senate voted to acquit former President Trump, Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiCapitol Police issues no confidence vote in leaders Senate passes bill to award Capitol Police officer Congressional Gold Medal We know how Republicans will vote — but what do they believe? MORE (D-Calif.) on Saturday ruled out censuring the former president — an idea that several Republicans had floated in recent days.

“Censure is a slap in the face of the Constitution. It lets everybody off the hook, it lets everybody off the hook,” Pelosi told reporters following the Senate impeachment trial at the Capitol.

“Oh, these cowardly senators who couldn’t face up to what the president did and what was at stake for our country are now going to have a chance to give a little slap on the wrist?” Pelosi said while slapping her own wrist.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We censure people for using stationery for the wrong purpose,” said Pelosi, referring to an episode that led Democrats to censure former Rep. Charlie Rangel (D-N.Y.) in 2010.

“We don’t censure people for inciting insurrection that kills people in the Capitol.”

Moments earlier, the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Trump, short of the two-thirds needed to convict him.

Seven Republicans voted with all 50 Democrats that Trump was guilty of inciting a violent insurrection against the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a failed bid to halt the certification of President Biden Joe BidenGraham’s post-election call with Georgia’s Secretary of State will be investigated: report Overnight Defense: Pentagon, Congress appoint panel members to rename Confederate bases | Military approves 20 more coronavirus vaccination teams Lawmakers give standing ovation for Officer Eugene Goodman MORE’s election victory.

Pelosi also took a couple jabs at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Memo: GOP senators face defining vote on Trump Senate passes bill to award Capitol Police officer Congressional Gold Medal Will Republican senators rise to the occasion? MORE (R-Ky.), who gave a blistering floor speech after Saturday’s acquittal calling Trump “morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 attack, but arguing that an impeachment trial of a former president was unconstitutional.

The speaker sought to correct the record, pointing out that the House had voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 13, while Trump was still in office, and that McConnell had declared the Senate would not accept the article of impeachment to be delivered by the House managers until after Trump left office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re told it could not be received because Mitch McConnell had shut down the Senate,” Pelosi said.

“For him to get up there and make this indictment against the president, and say, ‘I can’t vote for it because it’s after the fact’ — [it was ] the fact that he established … that it could not be delivered before the inauguration…”

“Oh my gosh,” she added.

Updated 6:18 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

