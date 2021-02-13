https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pentagon-drops-ufo-bombshell/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Pentagon admits to testing wreckage from UFO crashes, and findings may ‘change our lives forever’

The Pentagon has admitted to holding and testing wreckage from UFO crashes in a bombshell Freedom of Information letter. Researcher Anthony Bragalia wrote to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) requesting details of all UFO material, which they hold and results of any tests they had been carrying out on it.

He wrote: “This could include physical debris recovered by personnel of the Department of Defense as residue, flotsam, shot-off material or crashed material from UAPS or unidentified flying objects.”

In the response, shared with The Sun, the DIA released 154 pages of test results that includes reports on a mysterious “memory” metal called Nitinol, which remembers its original shape when folded.

Bragalia said it was a “stunning admission” from the US government and the documents reveal that “extraordinary capabilities” including the potential to make things invisible or even slow down the speed of light.

“The inclusion of advanced technical reports on Nitinol is curious,” Bragalia said.

“Nitinol is a shape-memory alloy that ‘remembers’ its original shape when folded or crunched, and snaps back seamlessly and instantly. “This memory metal characteristic was reported by many witnesses at Roswell.”

Continue reading…











