https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/602910c05db3705aa0aa601d
The Kentuckian is the GOP’s de facto leader for at least the next two years, as Trump remains exiled in Florida with no real public platform….
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, an ally, has lent some muscle to Adam Schiff’s bid to become California’s attorney general….
Historians and relationship experts agree: The first couple’s romantic gestures aren’t just genuine — they’re restorative….
A picture of Mars taken by the United Arab Emirates-contracted surveillance probe Amal, from some 25,000 km above the planet, has been published by the Arab state’s government. The probe was launched …
Upgraded vaccines will not have to go through ‘the whole approval process,’ says EU health commissioner….