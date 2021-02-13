https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/peter-navarro-mike-pence-donald-j-trump-will-go-history-one-greatest-betrayals-imaginable-video/

Dr. Peter Navarro joined Steve Bannon and The War Room on Saturday morning.

During their discussion on voter fraud, Navarro brought up the actions of Mike Pence. Navarro, along with millions of Trump voters, believe what Mike Pence did will go down in history as one of the greatest betrayals of a president and the country.

Mike Pence did not have the courage to confront the obvious election fraud.

He sided with the enemies of America.

Dr. Peter Navarro: Look, what Mike Pence did to Donald J. Trump I think will go down in history as one of the biggest betrayals imaginable. Because clearly, the Vice President had a mission up on Capitol Hill to get to the bottom of all the election fraud and irregularities that I document in the three volumes of the Navarro Report. And he refused to do that. And the fact that the riot happened… the last person on earth that wanted that to happen was Donald J. Trump. Because it allowed the vice president, it allowed the RINO Republicans, and it certainly allowed the Democrats to cancel what was going to be an investigation on January 6th, which was going to be one of the greatest days in the history of the republic because it would have allowed an investigation into this fraud.

