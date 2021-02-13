https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/president-trump-incited-insurrection-louse-mitt-romney-releases-statement-voting-second-time-impeach-donald-trump/
Mitt Romney became the first Republican in history to vote twice to impeach Donald Trump, first as the Republican President and then as a private citizen.
Romney was joined by by six other Republicans to impeach the former president.
BREAKING: Donald John Trump acquitted
7 Republicans voted with the Democrats to find Trump guilty
Burr
Collins
Cassidy
Murkowski
Romney
Sasse
Toomey
Romney accused President Trump of inciting an insurrection.
Mitt really is the worst.
BREAKING: Sen. Romney on vote to convict former Pres. Trump: “President Trump incited the insurrection against Congress…President Trump also violated his oath of office by failing to protect the Capitol, the Vice President, and others in the Capitol.” https://t.co/llEnvoarmB pic.twitter.com/jsAMSjQW9g
Here is Romney’s stateent: