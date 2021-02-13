https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/president-trump-incited-insurrection-louse-mitt-romney-releases-statement-voting-second-time-impeach-donald-trump/

Mitt Romney became the first Republican in history to vote twice to impeach Donald Trump, first as the Republican President and then as a private citizen.

Romney was joined by by six other Republicans to impeach the former president.

Romney accused President Trump of inciting an insurrection.

Mitt really is the worst.

Here is Romney’s stateent:

