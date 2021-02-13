https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/circle-back-refuses-to-say-israel-is-a-u-s-ally/
Jen Psaki can’t answer whether Biden still considers Israel an ally
Psaki was against moving the US embassy to Jerusalem in 2017…
In news not related to Alabama, this is not surprising, but once again hard to see what the strategic goal (that many in the Administration opposed) was of recognizing Jerusalem as the Capitol of Israel by @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/qVA0xOvS6t
— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) December 13, 2017