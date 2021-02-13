http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZFMaLS-6wNc/

During a press conference on Saturday, Lead Impeachment Manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) stated that “We could have had 5,000 witnesses and Mitch McConnell would be making the same speech. Because what he’s asserting is that the Senate never has jurisdiction over a former president.”

Raskin said, “We were able to get treated as live, under oath testimony, the statement of our colleague, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), we were able to get a stipulation to that and get it into evidence today by asking for her as a witness. If you listen to Mitch McConnell and the Republicans who are now hurriedly explaining why they voted not to convict, all of them are hinging it on a legal argument, jurisdictional, or some other legal argument that could never be overcome by any number of witnesses. We could have had 5,000 witnesses and Mitch McConnell would be making the same speech. Because what he’s asserting is that the Senate never has jurisdiction over a former president. … The point is that no number of witnesses demonstrating that Donald Trump continued to incite the insurrectionists even after the invasion of the Capitol would convince them. They wouldn’t be convinced.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

