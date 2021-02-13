https://www.oann.com/recall-gavin-newsom-petition-reaches-1-5m-signatures/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=recall-gavin-newsom-petition-reaches-1-5m-signatures

UPDATED 3:50 PM PT – Saturday, February 13, 2021

As more state residents signed the recall petition, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) chances at reelection grew slimmer and slimmer. As of Friday, organizers for the ‘Recall Gavin 2020‘ movement collected over 1.5 million signatures.

Prior attempts to recall the Democrat faded, but the most recent effort kept up its momentum as residents grew tired of health orders that closed schools and businesses.

“There’s a real sense out there that this governor isn’t up to the job and so many people have suffered because of the lockdown and now the prolonged COVID vaccine rollout,” Rescue California Chairman Tom Del Beccaro said. “So to me, this demonstrates there’s a lot of vitality in this reform movement.”

The petition signatures will still require verification, but once confirmed, a recall election is likely to take place in 2021. Organizers hope to continue receiving signatures until the March deadline.

“So in order to give a cushion,” Beccaro added. “We want to reach the 1.9 to two million range and that will ensure final certification for the recall election.”

The deadline for verification is the end of April.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who is running for California governor as a Republican, criticized Newsom on Twitter Friday. Faulconer said the current governor doesn’t care about Californians’ struggles.

Gavin Newsom won’t listen to our struggles, so he will have to deal with our signatures, all 1.5 million of them. A recall is on the verge of happening, and better days are coming. https://t.co/01S4OOL9mu — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) February 13, 2021

He added “a recall is on the verge of happening and better days are coming.”

