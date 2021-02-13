https://www.oann.com/recall-gavin-newsom-petition-reaches-1-5m-signatures/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=recall-gavin-newsom-petition-reaches-1-5m-signatures

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the press in the spin room after the sixth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by PBS NewsHour &amp; Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California on December 19, 2019. (Photo by Agustin PAULLIER / AFP) (Photo by AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:50 PM PT – Saturday, February 13, 2021

As more state residents signed the recall petition, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) chances at reelection grew slimmer and slimmer. As of Friday, organizers for the ‘Recall Gavin 2020‘ movement collected over 1.5 million signatures.

Prior attempts to recall the Democrat faded, but the most recent effort kept up its momentum as residents grew tired of health orders that closed schools and businesses.

“There’s a real sense out there that this governor isn’t up to the job and so many people have suffered because of the lockdown and now the prolonged COVID vaccine rollout,” Rescue California Chairman Tom Del Beccaro said. “So to me, this demonstrates there’s a lot of vitality in this reform movement.”

The petition signatures will still require verification, but once confirmed, a recall election is likely to take place in 2021. Organizers hope to continue receiving signatures until the March deadline.

“So in order to give a cushion,” Beccaro added. “We want to reach the 1.9 to two million range and that will ensure final certification for the recall election.”

The deadline for verification is the end of April.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, center, speaks during a news conference in Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles. Faulconer announced Monday he is entering the race for California governor, the first major Republican to formally step into the contest while a potential recall election aimed at Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom moves closer to qualifying for the ballot this year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who is running for California governor as a Republican, criticized Newsom on Twitter Friday. Faulconer said the current governor doesn’t care about Californians’ struggles.

He added “a recall is on the verge of happening and better days are coming.”

