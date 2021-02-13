https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/13/report-defense-department-considering-keeping-national-guard-troops-in-dc-until-this-fall/

We’re old enough to remember when Democrat-run cities told President Trump they didn’t want his “stormtroopers” being sent in to help quell the rioting, but Washington, D.C., ever since January 6, seems to be getting pretty comfortable with the presence of National Guard troops. As Twitchy has reported, the fencing around the Capitol (complete with razor wire) looks like it might become a permanent fixture.

It looks like the Senate impeachment trial of Trump could be winding up as soon as this afternoon, and there was talk earlier of the National Guard being stationed in D.C. until the end of the impeachment trial, just in case Trump supporters decided to try something funny. But a new report says the Defense Department might keep the Guard in D.C. until this fall.

Elliot C. Williams reports for DCist:

U.S. Department of Defense officials are considering the possibility of keeping National Guard troops in D.C. through the fall, according to internal communication obtained by FOX 5.

Last month, a National Guard spokesperson told DCist that thousands of troops would remain in D.C. through mid-March. But as federal agencies continue to monitor threats to the nation’s capital, Robert Salesses, assistant secretary for homeland defense and global security, is discussing an extended timeline with the Capitol Police and National Security Council.

“If it’s not possible to sustain at the current level with [National Guard] personnel, we need to establish the number of NG personnel (DCNG and out-of-state) we can sustain for an extended period — at least through Fall 2021,” Salesses wrote in a January 20 email obtained by FOX 5.

It was still January when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis questioned why troops were still in D.C. following the inauguration. “They’re not Nancy Pelosi’s servants,” he said.

Is this when they meant about things getting back to normal with President Biden in charge?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...