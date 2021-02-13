https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/13/report-defense-department-considering-keeping-national-guard-troops-in-dc-until-this-fall/

We’re old enough to remember when Democrat-run cities told President Trump they didn’t want his “stormtroopers” being sent in to help quell the rioting, but Washington, D.C., ever since January 6, seems to be getting pretty comfortable with the presence of National Guard troops. As Twitchy has reported, the fencing around the Capitol (complete with razor wire) looks like it might become a permanent fixture.

It looks like the Senate impeachment trial of Trump could be winding up as soon as this afternoon, and there was talk earlier of the National Guard being stationed in D.C. until the end of the impeachment trial, just in case Trump supporters decided to try something funny. But a new report says the Defense Department might keep the Guard in D.C. until this fall.

The Department of Defense is considering maintaining a troop presence in Washington DC until Fall. https://t.co/ltBNxIl2Jr — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) February 13, 2021

Elliot C. Williams reports for DCist:

U.S. Department of Defense officials are considering the possibility of keeping National Guard troops in D.C. through the fall, according to internal communication obtained by FOX 5. Last month, a National Guard spokesperson told DCist that thousands of troops would remain in D.C. through mid-March. But as federal agencies continue to monitor threats to the nation’s capital, Robert Salesses, assistant secretary for homeland defense and global security, is discussing an extended timeline with the Capitol Police and National Security Council. “If it’s not possible to sustain at the current level with [National Guard] personnel, we need to establish the number of NG personnel (DCNG and out-of-state) we can sustain for an extended period — at least through Fall 2021,” Salesses wrote in a January 20 email obtained by FOX 5.

It was still January when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis questioned why troops were still in D.C. following the inauguration. “They’re not Nancy Pelosi’s servants,” he said.

Getting the country accustomed for troops to be everywhere. Watch and see. — President Elect Deetz (@tahDeetz) February 13, 2021

Juntas gonna junta. — President Elect Deetz (@tahDeetz) February 13, 2021

Fall. Yeah ooooookkkkkkk — Jen 🏴🟩🟨🏴 (@Jennypizzapie) February 13, 2021

Let’s not fool ourselves, they’re not leaving in the fall either. — AgentofNuance (@AgentofNuance) February 13, 2021

What’s the over under for it being permanent? — Kittynaught (@ImperialKitties) February 13, 2021

*permanent troop presence in Washington. Sorry folks, but that’s what it will be — Jerome Lilliesworth (@JaredBlm) February 13, 2021

This is getting ridiculous. — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) February 13, 2021

Until the next elections. Great. — All Knowing (@AKnowing) February 13, 2021

Funny Trump was accused of being a dictator and here’s Biden actually looking like one and everyone is a-ok with it. Weird! — 🇺🇸Elaine🇺🇸 (@EWhite1964) February 13, 2021

Why? This is authoritarianism, fascism, and actually frightening. Dems are everything they claim trump was but wasn’t. Disgusting. — Barney 🇺🇲🦅 (@BarneyFive1) February 13, 2021

15 days to slow the spread just like troops will only be in DC until March. — Pizza Czar (@DesertMonkey4) February 13, 2021

The public deserves to know why this decision is being made. — Cheaters aren’t Winners🇺🇸 (@AnnieOldenough) February 13, 2021

Does Nancy Pelosi still have them sleeping in the garage? — Twisted Sisters (@2twisted_sister) February 13, 2021

Is this when they meant about things getting back to normal with President Biden in charge?

Dem Rep. Steve Cohen suggests that at least 75% of National Guard might be compromised because they voted for Donald Trump https://t.co/JdMELeNYTG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 18, 2021

