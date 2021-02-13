https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pentagon-ufos-roswell-space/2021/02/13/id/1009928

The Pentagon, according to information gleaned through materials secured through a Freedom of Information Act request to the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, has admitted to testing wreckage from UFO crashes, and a researcher who obtained the materials is theorizing the debris may be from the Roswell, New Mexico crash in 1947.

“Although much of the reports’ details are redacted, what can be gleaned is that these technologies represent a literal quantum leap beyond the properties of all existing material known to man,” the researcher, Anthony Bragalia, wrote in his blog, UFO Explorations, reports The Daily Mail.

Bragalia said he secured more than 150 pages from the DIA after the agency responded to a request he submitted three years ago.

“The original 2017 FOIA request made to the DIA asks for the physical descriptions, properties, and composition of UFO/UAP material held by the government and its contractor,” he said, adding that the documents refer to “UFO/UAP material and physical debris recovered by personnel of the Department of Defense as residue, flotsam, shot-off material or crashed UAPs or unidentified flying objects.”

He attached the request and parts of the five documents he was given access to, showing that testing was being carried out by Bigelow Aerospace, a Las Vegas, Nevada-based company that performs private contract jobs for the Department of Defense.

The pages repeatedly mention “advanced technology reports” surrounding Nitinol, which is described as a shape recovery alloy. Bragalia Nitinol had similar properties to “memory metal” found near the Roswell site.

The pages also show that the Pentagon was exploring whether the metal could be used for health purposes, Bragalia wrote.

He also noted that more than 40 witnesses to the Roswell crash said a metal-like material recovered could “remember itself” when it was altered physically.

“Based on the documentation received, it appears that the retrieved debris exhibits other extraordinary capabilities,” said Bragalia. “In addition to “remembering” their original form when bent or crushed, some of these futuristic materials have the potential to make things invisible, ‘compress’ electromagnetic energy, and even slow down the speed of light.”

Bragalia said the whereabouts of the UFO wreckage is not known, and that Bigelow Aerospace laid off nearly all of its 85 employees in March 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

