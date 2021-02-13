https://justthenews.com/government/report-richard-grenell-considering-run-california-governor

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence and staunch Trump ally Richard Grenell is reportedly planning a run for California governor ahead of a growing effort to recall current Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Grenell is “interviewing campaign strategists and laying groundwork for a potential run” for the governor’s office, Politico reported this week.

The longtime Republican operative, who has served as the U.S. ambassador to Germany as well as a spokesman for four U.S. ambassadors to the U.N., “plans to announce his campaign once [Newsom’s] recall effort qualifies for the ballot,” the news service reported.

Grenell served as acting DNI from February through May of last year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

