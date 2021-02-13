https://www.dailywire.com/news/sad-commentary-on-our-times-trump-blasts-democratic-party-following-acquittal

Former President Donald Trump condemned the Democratic Party for allegedly weaponizing the rule of law against their political opponents following his acquittal in his second impeachment trial Saturday.

Trump, whose office released the statement shortly after Trump was acquitted 57-43, first thanked his lawyers and those in Congress who “stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country.”

Trump went on to denounce the behavior from Democrats who he claims are given immunity to misuse the law to destroy their political opponents while, at the same time, defaming those who uphold it and supporting the mobs who break it.

“It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree,” Trump said.

Following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Trump was permanently banned from social media such as Twitter and Facebook.

Trump concluded by thanking “the millions of decent, hardworking, law-abiding, God-and-Country loving citizens” who supported the principles of justice, and said the Make America Great Again movement is just beginning.

Read Trump’s full statement below:

I want to first thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth. My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country. Our cherished Constitutional Republic was founded on the impartial rule of law, the indispensable safeguard for our liberties, our rights and our freedoms. It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree. I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate. This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago. I also want to convey my gratitude to the millions of decent, hardworking, law-abiding, God-and-Country loving citizens who have bravely supported these important principles in these very difficult and challenging times. Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it! We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future. Together there is nothing we cannot accomplish. We remain one People, one family, and one glorious nation under God, and it’s our responsibility to preserve this magnificent inheritance for our children and for generations of Americans to come. May God bless all of you, and may God forever bless the United States of America.

