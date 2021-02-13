https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/constitution-democrats-free-speech-first-amendment/2021/02/13/id/1009898

Democrats’ second impeachment attempt is about more than just canceling President Donald Trump and his supporters, it is about taking control over what is free speech, according to Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Newsmax TV.

“What the Democrats have done is to pull pieces from of that day and they have taken many things out of context, and thereby have tried to limit free speech, and political free speech,” Blackburn told “Saturday Report.“

“What do they consider free speech? Are they trying to sanitize free speech? Are they trying to humiliate the 75 million of us that supported President Trump?”

Blackburn also rejected President Joe Biden’s administration attempt to block travel to Florida and require COVID-19 testing before domestic travel, as further attacks on constitutional rights.

“This administration is going about doing away with your rights, my goodness,” Blackburn told host Carl Higbie. “This impeachment trial that is focused on getting rid of your political free speech, you’ve got a group out there trying to take away guns, you’ve people out there saying, ‘oh, you’ve got to prove your health condition in order to get on a plane.

“They’re talking about stopping interstate travel? This is just ridiculous. We are pushing back on this administration every single day.”

